Netflix Has already Over 158 Million Subscribers Worldwide

The online video giant Netflix has already got more than 158 million subscribers worldwide, generating more than $ 5 billion in revenue in the third quarter of 2019, France Press reported.

The company's shares have risen with nearly 10 percent in e-commerce since the end of the regular New York Stock Exchange daily session.

The company, a pioneer in video streaming for movies and series, has grown 21 percent of its subscribers worldwide, slightly below its projections, but well below analysts' expectations which were that Netflix would have 161 million subscribers by now.

Next month, Netflix will have two new competitors on the market - Apple TV + and Disney +.