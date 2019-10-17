Its Official: Laura Kovesi Will Be the First Prosecutor General of the European Union

World » EU | October 17, 2019, Thursday // 19:24| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Its Official: Laura Kovesi Will Be the First Prosecutor General of the European Union novinite.bg

Laura Kovesi was finally confirmed as Prosecutor General of the European Union. The decision was announced by the European Parliament (EP). Earlier this week, the EU Council adopted its decision.

Today's decision of the leaders of the political groups and the EP President  begins the 7-year term of Kovesi. She will be the first head of the EU prosecutor's office.

The EU Prosecutor's Office is expected to start working by the end of next year. European prosecutors will investigate crimes involving the EU budget - fraud, corruption, VAT abuse.

It was also decided that the powers of the institution could be extended. So far, 22 EU countries have been involved in the European Public Prosecutor's Office, excluding the UK, Sweden, Hungary, Poland, Ireland and Denmark.

The EU Prosecutor's Office will be based in Luxembourg and will be composed of a panel of prosecutors from all participating countries, CNA reported.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Prosecutor General, European Union, Laura Kovesi
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria