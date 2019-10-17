Its Official: Laura Kovesi Will Be the First Prosecutor General of the European Union

Laura Kovesi was finally confirmed as Prosecutor General of the European Union. The decision was announced by the European Parliament (EP). Earlier this week, the EU Council adopted its decision.

Today's decision of the leaders of the political groups and the EP President begins the 7-year term of Kovesi. She will be the first head of the EU prosecutor's office.

The EU Prosecutor's Office is expected to start working by the end of next year. European prosecutors will investigate crimes involving the EU budget - fraud, corruption, VAT abuse.

It was also decided that the powers of the institution could be extended. So far, 22 EU countries have been involved in the European Public Prosecutor's Office, excluding the UK, Sweden, Hungary, Poland, Ireland and Denmark.

The EU Prosecutor's Office will be based in Luxembourg and will be composed of a panel of prosecutors from all participating countries, CNA reported.