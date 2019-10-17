Corbyn, Farage and Sturgeon Have All Opposed the New Brexit Deal

Britain's main opposition formation - the Labor Party - cannot support the Brexit deal agreed between the European Union and the British government today, said its leader Jeremy Corbyn, quoted by Reuters and France press.

“From what we know, it seems the Prime Minister has negotiated an even worse deal than Theresa May's, which was overwhelmingly rejected.

'These proposals risk triggering a race to the bottom on rights and protections: putting food safety at risk, cutting environmental standards and workers' rights, and opening up our NHS to a takeover by US private corporations.

'This sell out deal won't bring the country together and should be rejected. The best way to get Brexit sorted is to give the people the final say in a public vote”, Corbyn said.

It is unlikely that the British Parliament would accept the text.

The Northern Ireland Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) is also against the deal.

The DUP is involved in a parliamentary coalition with the ruling Conservative Party, which no longer has a majority in parliament.

A Labor Party source said it would likely vote for a second EU referendum if such a vote were added to any deal proposed by Johnson.

Scotland is also against. The Scottish National Party will not endorse Parliament's British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit deal because it represents a much “harder” exit from the EU, SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon said today, cited by Reuters.

"The Brexit envisaged by Boris Johnson is one which sees a much looser relationship with the EU when it comes to issues like food standards, environmental protections and workers' rights. That is not the future that I or my government envisage for Scotland.”, she said

“It cannot be right that Scotland alone is facing an outcome it did not vote for - that is democratically unacceptable and makes a mockery of claims that the UK is in any way a partnership of equals.," Sturgeon added.

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage said on Twitter that the agreement with Brussels by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson must be rejected, and that he would rather delay Brexit one more time than leave under Johnson’s plan, DPA and Daily Mail reported.

On the other side, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said it was a "fair and balanced agreement" - and suggested that it was the final deal on offer, saying there would be "no other prolongation".

Mr Johnson said the "great" new deal "allows us to get Brexit done and leave the EU in two weeks' time, so we can then focus on the people's priorities and bring the country back together again”, BBC reported.