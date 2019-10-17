The New European Commission Delayed for at Least One Month

World » EU | October 17, 2019, Thursday // 18:13| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The New European Commission Delayed for at Least One Month novinite.bg

Ursula von der Leyen will have to wait a month before heading to the next European Commission, as the European Parliament rejected three candidate-commissioners, the institution’s spokesman said Wednesday (16 October), Euractiv reported.

The Parliament is “willing to vote on time to allow new Commission to start December 1,” spokesman Jaume Duch tweeted. The new Commission had been due to take office on November 1.

Duch added a call for the “rapid appointment of the new three commissioners-designate”.

The new EC was due to take office on November 1, but but the rejection slowed the whole process, BTA recalls.

MEP David Sassoli and leaders of the various political groups met yesterday and decided not to include the vote on the approval of the new EC in its agenda for next week's plenary session.

The European Commissioner-designate candidates from France, Romania and Hungary are still missing.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ursula von der Leyen, European Comission, European Parliament (EP), European Commissioner-designate
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria