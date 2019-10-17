The New European Commission Delayed for at Least One Month

Ursula von der Leyen will have to wait a month before heading to the next European Commission, as the European Parliament rejected three candidate-commissioners, the institution’s spokesman said Wednesday (16 October), Euractiv reported.

The Parliament is “willing to vote on time to allow new Commission to start December 1,” spokesman Jaume Duch tweeted. The new Commission had been due to take office on November 1.

Duch added a call for the “rapid appointment of the new three commissioners-designate”.

The new EC was due to take office on November 1, but but the rejection slowed the whole process, BTA recalls.

MEP David Sassoli and leaders of the various political groups met yesterday and decided not to include the vote on the approval of the new EC in its agenda for next week's plenary session.

The European Commissioner-designate candidates from France, Romania and Hungary are still missing.