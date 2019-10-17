British Television Is Launching a New Channel without News of Brexit
The British television “Sky” is launching a new channel without news of Brexit, Reuters and France Press reported.
Three years after the start of the crisis with the UK's exit from the European Union, the television believes that some viewers are so fed up with the divorce drama that there is a market for a news channel that has nothing to do with Brexit.
A Reuters Institute for Journalism study this year found that more than a third of people surveyed were evading the news, with most citing Brexit as the main reason.
