PM Borissov: It Would Be a Historic Mistake if North Macedonia and Albania Aren't Allowed to Enter EU Accession Negotiations

It is very important for the Balkans, the region and our relations with North Macedonia and Albania that these countries are given EU Membership perspective. It would be a historic mistake if they were not allowed to enter EU accession negotiations today. This was what Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said before the start of today's meeting of the European Council in Brussels. According to him, Bulgaria would not create obstacles at the beginning of talks, as decisions on controversial issues could be sought later, BNR reported.

Asked by journalists about the events in northeastern Syria, Prime Minister Borissov said: “We have always supported Turkey when it had problems with migration, with camps, and that is why we had given money. But when it is leading a war; when it is leading military actions, I cannot support this,"the Prime Minister said, adding firmly that the war should stop.

