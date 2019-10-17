Next Week Erdogan Will Meet with Putin in Russia

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will go to Russia on October 22 to meet with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, the Turkish presidency announced.

The meeting will be in the resort city of Sochi, after which, the same day, Erdogan will return to Turkey.

The announcement of the meeting comes a week after Turkey launched a military offensive in northeastern Syria against the Kurdish People's Defense Force. These militias are supported by Western countries but are considered terrorists from Ankara.

Feeling abandoned by the US, following the withdrawal of US troops from the area into which Turkey invaded, the Kurds signed an agreement with the Damascus regime with Moscow's support, which led to the deployment of Syrian troops in the northern part of the country.