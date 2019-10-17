No Mass Migration Wave is Expected in Bulgaria - The Refugee Centres Are Almost Empty

The refugee centres in Bulgaria are filled to 9% of their capacity, with 454 residents, Dimitar Kirov, Director of Quality of the Procedure for International Protection at the State Agency for Refugees, told Focus Radio.

In his words, the trend continues and this country does not expect a mass migration wave, as evidenced by the applications for international protection submitted this year. "Since the beginning of the year, 1,870 applications have been submitted, and last year their number was 2,563. The total capacity for accommodation in the local units of the agency is 5,160 persons, if necessary it can be increased to 6,000 accommodation places. Crisis response plans have been adopted at national level. At present, the migration situation in the country is calm and the implementation of such plans is not in sight," Kirov said. He further said that the deadline for the State Agency for Refugees to rule on application for international protection is six months. In addition to shelter, food and health care, the agency provides Bulgarian language courses, mediation and contact to labour offices, he said.