Donald Trump to Recep Erdogan: Don't Be a Fool!

US President Donald Trump sent a letter to Turkey's President Recep Erdogan on October 9, the day the Turkish operation in Syria began, asking him not to "be a fool," CNN reported, quoting parts of the document.

“Let’s work out a good deal!”, Trump started.

“You don’t want to be responsible for slaughtering thousands of people, and I don’t want to be responsible for destroying the Turkish economy – and I will,” he wrote.

“History will look upon you favorably if you get this done the right and humane way,” Trump continued. “It will look upon you forever as the devil if good things don’t happen.”

“Don’t be a tough guy. Don’t be a fool!” he finished, adding: “I will call you later.”

On October 9, Turkish President Recep Erdogan announced the launch of Operation "Peace Spring" in northern Syria against the PKK and IDIL. Turkish aviation attacked the city of Ras al-Ain and several other Syrian cities on the border of the two countries. The start of the ground operation was later announced. On Saturday, the Turkish Defense Ministry announced that the Turkish army and the Syrian armed opposition were taking control of Ras al-Ain.

