The Government Allocates nearly 2.5 Million for Physical Education and Sports in Kindergartens and Schools

The government approved the allocation of BGN 2 429 511 for physical education and sports for municipal kindergartens and schools and for public schools funded by the Ministry of Education and Science.

The funds are provided to support the activities related to the preparation and participation in the educational and sports activities and are determined for the budget year on the basis of projects developed by the municipal and state kindergartens and schools to support the physical education and sports of children and students, the government press service announced.

The purpose of the projects is to improve the attitudes and to create motivation among children and students for systematic exercise and sports activities.

These funds provide the financial resources for the payment of the approved projects for physical education and sport for 2019.