The Military Operation in Syria Forced 300,000 People to Displace

Turkey's military operation against Kurdish forces in northeastern Syria forced 300,000 people to displace in eight days. This was reported today by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, quoted by the AFP.

"More than 300,000 civilians have been displaced since the start of the offensive," on October 9, the NGO director Rami Abdel Rahman said.

According to him, most of these people were forced to flee the fighting in Al Hasakah province and around the cities of Kobane and Tell Abyad.

Many displaced have found shelter with their loved ones in safer areas, while others have spent the night in open vines in vineyards.

40 schools in Hasakah province have been turned into centers for displacement, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported.

