Japan to Participate in NASA's Lunar Program

The Japanese government has decided that the country will join NASA's program to colonize the moon, which moves the landing to the lunar surface in 2024, the Kyodo news agency said.

The decision will be formally announced by the end of this year. NASA has announced that the new moon assimilation program has been named "Artemis." It will consist of three stages.

Artemis 1 predicts an unmanned flight of the Orion spacecraft around the moon and its return to Earth, scheduled for the second half of 2020. The second stage - "Artemis 2" aims to fly around our natural satellite with crew on board in 2022. The Artemis 3 mission foresees the astronauts' moon landing in 2024.

