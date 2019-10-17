35 Deaths Following a Serious Crash in Saudi Arabia

Society » INCIDENTS | October 17, 2019, Thursday // 13:44| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: 35 Deaths Following a Serious Crash in Saudi Arabia www.pixabay.com

Thirty-five people were killed and four were injured in a serious crash in Saudi Arabia, SPA reported. The incident took place in the province of Medina. The agency said, citing police sources, that a 39-passenger bus had collided with a truck.

The victims are of Asian and Arab nationality, the same source explained. More details about the incident are not reported.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Saudi Arabia, crash, killed
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria