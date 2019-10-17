35 Deaths Following a Serious Crash in Saudi Arabia
www.pixabay.com
Thirty-five people were killed and four were injured in a serious crash in Saudi Arabia, SPA reported. The incident took place in the province of Medina. The agency said, citing police sources, that a 39-passenger bus had collided with a truck.
The victims are of Asian and Arab nationality, the same source explained. More details about the incident are not reported.
