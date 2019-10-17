The German Vessel "PO-SEIDON" with an Oceanographic Expedition to the Black Sea

The Council of Ministers has decided the German research vessel (HHK) "PO-SEIDON" to conduct an oceanographic expedition to the exclusive economic zone of Bulgaria in the Black Sea from 3.11.2019 to 22.11.2019 inclusive, the government press service announced.

The international scientific team of 11 scientists who will be working on the board of "PO-SEIDON" during the expedition includes representatives of institutes from the Federal Republic of Germany, the Netherlands, Austria, Switzerland and Slovakia.

The purpose of the expedition is to make a real assessment of the state of the environment in the Black Sea and to determine its ecological status.