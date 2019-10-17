Foreign Ministry Checks Turkey's Provocative Map Involving Bulgarian Territory (PHOTO)

Politics | October 17, 2019, Thursday // 12:53| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Foreign Ministry Checks Turkey's Provocative Map Involving Bulgarian Territory (PHOTO) www.pixabay.com

A map of the Republic of Turkey, including territories from Bulgaria, was posted on a Facebook profile linked to Turkey's National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar.

Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva immediately ordered Deputy Minister Petko Doikov to contact the Turkish Ambassador Hasan Ulusoy, Bulgaria's foreign ministry reported.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed that the publication was reported to the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva on Wednesday afternoon.

The ambassador checked and confirmed that this profile had nothing to do with Minister Akar, assuming it was maintained by a group of people. Ambassador Ulusoy promised to provide additional information after the Turkish side makes further checks.

"We have no eyes on anyone's soil, we will only take back what is ours!"


The post was sent to Novinite.com from a reader.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: turkey, Bulgaria, Hulusi Akar, Foreign Ministry
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria