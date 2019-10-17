Foreign Ministry Checks Turkey's Provocative Map Involving Bulgarian Territory (PHOTO)
A map of the Republic of Turkey, including territories from Bulgaria, was posted on a Facebook profile linked to Turkey's National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar.
Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva immediately ordered Deputy Minister Petko Doikov to contact the Turkish Ambassador Hasan Ulusoy, Bulgaria's foreign ministry reported.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed that the publication was reported to the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva on Wednesday afternoon.
The ambassador checked and confirmed that this profile had nothing to do with Minister Akar, assuming it was maintained by a group of people. Ambassador Ulusoy promised to provide additional information after the Turkish side makes further checks.
"We have no eyes on anyone's soil, we will only take back what is ours!"
The post was sent to Novinite.com from a reader.
- » EU and UK Reach Deal on Brexit. REACTIONS
- » Foreign Ministry: Big Protests are Expected to Block Barcelona
- » Bulgaria and the EU - What EU Funds Will We Receive During the New Programming Period?
- » Pence and Pompeo Will Visit Ankara Today
- » EU Leaders Will Discuss Brexit, the Situation in Syria and Enlargement
- » Minister Zaharieva: Bulgaria Doesn't Support the Economic Sanctions against Turkey