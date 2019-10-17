UN: Danger of Jihadist Prisoners Spread in Syria
The UN Security Council warned in a unanimous statement about the risk of "dispersal" of jihadist prisoners in Syria, but did not call for an end to Turkey's offensive against Kurdish forces there.
"Security Council members have expressed deep concern about the risks of terrorist spreading by UN-designated groups, including the Islamic State," the statement said.
All 15 Council members, including Russia, a key player in the conflict, have declared themselves "very concerned about the further deterioration of the humanitarian situation" in Northeast Syria.
