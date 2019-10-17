Pence and Pompeo Will Visit Ankara Today

US Vice President Mike Pence and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have left for Ankara, where extraordinary talks will be held with Turkish President Recep Erdogan.

The two US diplomats will try to persuade the Turkish head of state to suspend the military operation "Operation Peace", which has been underway in northern Syria for more than a week.

Late last night, the White House published a letter addressed to the Turkish president and sent on the day of the launch of the "Operation Peace," in which Donald Trump urged his Turkish counterpart not to be "stubborn" or "foolish" about the offensive.

The letter also contains a direct threat to the destruction of the Turkish economy. Earlier, it was reported that the United States had carried out a planned air strike in northern Syria, targeting ammunition depots and military equipment left over after the US military withdrew.

