EU Leaders Will Discuss Brexit, the Situation in Syria and Enlargement

European Union leaders meet today and tomorrow for their regular autumn summit. The agenda today includes topics such as Brexit, the Turkish operation in northern Syria and the start of accession negotiations with northern Macedonia and Albania.

Prime Minister Boyko Borissov will also attend the meeting.

The summit will start as expected with Brexit. Negotiations to reach an agreement between Brussels and London continued into the night. European leaders will hear Boris Johnson initially, and then the British prime minister will leave the room.

Today, European leaders are expected to try to persuade French President Emmanuel Macron to change his stance on launching membership talks with Northern Macedonia and Albania. France was the only country to block the process and cause dissatisfaction not only in the two Balkan countries but also among a large number of Member States.

An important topic this evening will be the Turkish hostilities in northern Syria. European leaders are expected to call on Turkey to end hostilities.

At a Security Council meeting two days ago, Prime Minister Borissov also called for a peaceful solution, but declared sanctions against Turkey. President Rumen Radev has urged European leaders to discuss and adopt a common European action plan in the event of a sudden increase in migration pressure across European borders.