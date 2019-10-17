Mostly Sunny Today with Temperatures Between 21C and 26C

October 17, 2019, Thursday
It will be mostly sunny today. In the morning, low clouds and fog in places in eastern Bulgaria and along the Danube are expected. It will remain calm. The prevailing maximum temperatures will reach 21C to 26C. Atmospheric pressure will be close to the monthly average.

This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), meteorologist Viktoria Kleshtanova told Focus News Agency.

 

 

