Minister Zaharieva: Bulgaria Doesn't Support the Economic Sanctions against Turkey

Bulgaria does not support economic sanctions against Turkey over the military actions in Syria, this country’s Deputy Premier and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ekaterina Zaharieva told the Bulgarian National Television, reported by BNR.

Over 140,000 people have already left Syria and over 400,000 do not have good access to clean water in this country, Minister Zaharieva added. Currently, there is no migration pressure at the Bulgarian borders and there is no reason to panic, Ekaterina Zaharieva added.

The delay of the start of the EU accession negotiations with North Macedonia will worsen and destabilize the situation in the region, Bulgaria’s Deputy Premier further said. Bulgaria supported the start of the negotiations. It will be a big mistake to delay the start of the accession talks for March 2020, Ekaterina Zaharieva added.