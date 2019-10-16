Romania Back in the Game for the Volkswagen Plant

Romania is on the short list of countries where Volkswagen may open a new factory for the next generations of Volkswagen Passat and Skoda Superb, and discussions in this regard have already been initiated by the Bucharest government, Ziarul Financiar, a financial daily, reported today.

The newspaper recalls that the Volkswagen Group has delayed the announcement of a final decision on the construction of a car factory in Turkey amid a Turkish military operation in Syria. The company had chosen the Turkish city of Manisa, some 40 kilometers north of Izmir, and production was scheduled to begin in 2022.

"We have initiated new discussions with the Volkswagen Group this morning. Romania has very good technical conditions at the moment and no workforce problem. We have done research and there are a number of possible places where a factory can be built and we have the necessary infrastructure," said Ștefan-Radu Oprea, Minister for Business Environment, Trade and Entrepreneurship.