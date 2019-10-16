Romania Back in the Game for the Volkswagen Plant

Business | October 16, 2019, Wednesday // 19:45| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Romania Back in the Game for the Volkswagen Plant www.pixabay.com

Romania is on the short list of countries where Volkswagen may open a new factory for the next generations of Volkswagen Passat and Skoda Superb, and discussions in this regard have already been initiated by the Bucharest government, Ziarul Financiar, a financial daily, reported today.

The newspaper recalls that the Volkswagen Group has delayed the announcement of a final decision on the construction of a car factory in Turkey amid a Turkish military operation in Syria. The company had chosen the Turkish city of Manisa, some 40 kilometers north of Izmir, and production was scheduled to begin in 2022.

"We have initiated new discussions with the Volkswagen Group this morning. Romania has very good technical conditions at the moment and no workforce problem. We have done research and there are a number of possible places where a factory can be built and we have the necessary infrastructure," said Ștefan-Radu Oprea, Minister for Business Environment, Trade and Entrepreneurship.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Romania, Bulgaria, turkey, Volkswagen, plant
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria