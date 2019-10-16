6G Network Up to 10 Years?

Sixth generation 6G telecommunications technologies may become available in the next 10 years. This was stated today by the founder and CEO of Huawei Ren Zhengfei in an interview with Kyodo.

"We have started research on the 6G network and in my opinion within 10 years it can be made available for practical use", he said.

At the same time, Zhengfei expressed concern that Huawei could lose its leadership position in 5G technologies if the US maintains restrictions against the company over the next three to five years, BTA reported.

Currently, Huawei has concluded more than 60 contracts with other countries to expand the fifth generation worldwide network.

Huawei was founded in 1987 and manufactures telecommunications equipment, consumer devices and smartphones. The Group's products and services are available in over 170 countries. But the company is threatened with international sanctions after the US and Australia accused it of technical espionage and the collection of classified information, TASS recalls.