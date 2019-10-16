The Basic Foundations of a Brexit Deal - READY

World | October 16, 2019, Wednesday // 18:42| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The Basic Foundations of a Brexit Deal - READY www.pixabay.com

The basic foundations of the Brexit deal have been agreed, said European Council President Donald Tusk, adding that everything should be clear in the next seven to eight hours, BTA reported.

“The basic foundations of an agreement are ready and theoretically tomorrow we could accept this deal with Great Britain,”  Tusk told reporters.

In his words, "negotiations are continuing" and "everything is going in the right direction". 

“Yesterday evening I was ready to bet that it’s (the deal) all set and agreed, today there are certain doubts on the British side,” he said. 

“We’ll see, I’m still hopeful.” 

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Brexit, Basic Foundations, deal, Boris Johnson, Donald Tusk, EU, UK
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria