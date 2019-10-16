The Basic Foundations of a Brexit Deal - READY

The basic foundations of the Brexit deal have been agreed, said European Council President Donald Tusk, adding that everything should be clear in the next seven to eight hours, BTA reported.

“The basic foundations of an agreement are ready and theoretically tomorrow we could accept this deal with Great Britain,” Tusk told reporters.

In his words, "negotiations are continuing" and "everything is going in the right direction".

“Yesterday evening I was ready to bet that it’s (the deal) all set and agreed, today there are certain doubts on the British side,” he said.

“We’ll see, I’m still hopeful.”