Erdogan: There Are Alternatives to the F-35 and "Offers Are Coming in"
October 16, 2019, Wednesday
www.pixabay.com
Turkey's alternatives to US F-35 fighter jets are available and “offers are coming in”, President Recep Erdogan said, quoted by BGNES.
Ankara and Washington clashed over Turkey's acquisition of Russia's C-400 missile systems, which the US says are not compatible with NATO defense and pose a threat to Lockheed Martin Corp’s F-35 stealth jets.
Washington has removed Turkey from the F-35 Joint Program after it took delivery of the C-400 system in July.
