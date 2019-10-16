Erdogan: There Are Alternatives to the F-35 and "Offers Are Coming in"

Bulgaria: Erdogan: There Are Alternatives to the F-35 and "Offers Are Coming in" www.pixabay.com

Turkey's alternatives to US F-35 fighter jets are available and “offers are coming in”, President Recep Erdogan said, quoted by BGNES.

Ankara and Washington clashed over Turkey's acquisition of Russia's C-400 missile systems, which the US says are not compatible with NATO defense and pose a threat to Lockheed Martin Corp’s F-35 stealth jets.

Washington has removed Turkey from the F-35 Joint Program after it took delivery of the C-400 system in July.

Tags: Recep Tayipp Erdogan, Washington, Russia, turkey, F-35
