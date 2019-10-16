6.4 Magnitude Earthquake in Philippines

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake occurred 69 km north-northwest of the city of General Santos on the Philippine island of Mindanao, according to Reuters, citing the US Geophysical Institute.

The initially announced magnitude was 6.7, with an epicentre 70 km southwest of Davao City with a population of 1.21 million.

There are no reports for casualties and destruction.

