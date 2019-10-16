6.4 Magnitude Earthquake in Philippines
Society » ENVIRONMENT | October 16, 2019, Wednesday // 18:07| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
A 6.4 magnitude earthquake occurred 69 km north-northwest of the city of General Santos on the Philippine island of Mindanao, according to Reuters, citing the US Geophysical Institute.
The initially announced magnitude was 6.7, with an epicentre 70 km southwest of Davao City with a population of 1.21 million.
There are no reports for casualties and destruction.
- » 4.8 Magnitude Earthquake Was Registered in California
- » Warm Weather Today, Temperatures of 22C to 27C
- » What Are We Breathing? 3 Bulgarian Cities with Dirty Air
- » 5.2 Magnitude Earthquake Struck South Sumatra
- » A Municipality in Denmark with an Ambitious Program For Reducing Emissions
- » Mostly Sunny Today, with Temperatures From 23C to 28C