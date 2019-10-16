BGN 2,817,215 Approved for Activities for Bulgaria's Accession to OECD

The government has approved additional expenditure in 2019 to fund activities for the country's accession to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), said the government press office. The amount is BGN 2,817,215 and will be spent on activities of 10 ministries, the National Statistical Institute and the Nuclear Regulatory Agency, in accordance with Bulgaria's OECD Accession Roadmap adopted by Decision No 789/2017 of the Council of Ministers.

OECD membership is one of Bulgaria's foreign policy priorities, and getting an invitation to begin negotiations is one of the government’s immediate objectives.

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development was established in 1961 with the aim of promoting policies for sustainable economic growth and a rising standard of living of the population, while maintaining financial stability. Currently, the OECD is represented by 37 countries from Europe, North America, South America and Asia. The European Commission participates in the work of the organisation as an observer.