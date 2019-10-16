Grigor Dimitrov Will Play in Stockholm Tonight

The second set for the ATP 250 tennis tournament in Stockholm.

Not before 7:30 pm the Bulgarian will play in the semifinal match on the central court against American Sam Querrey, # 50 in the rankings. Dimitrov has won all three matches with against him.

They last met in Shanghai in 2017, when Grigor won in two sets.

Dimitrov will participate for the eighth time in the Swedish capital.

