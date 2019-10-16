Loredana Cannata: I Always Thank Myself that I Stayed True to my Dreams

Hello, Lorendana, can you tell us a little more about yourself?

I've been an actress for 20 years. I dreamed of becoming an actress since I was 7 years old. Now I also work as a director. Furthermore I am an activist and have been fighting for women’s and animal rights for many years. Thanks to my work, I can reach more people, which is great.

You are an actress and director. What role do you like more?

Definitely the work of a director. I love this job because as a director you can be more creative and when you are an actor someone tells you what to do. Directing is more energising. It is very strange that very few women still work as directors. This is a job that is mostly done by men. Maybe I'm a little tired of being an actress. I'm tired of someone telling me how to do my hair. I'm tired of being somebody else. I want to be myself. I want to express myself, and acting does not allow you to express yourself completely. I want more freedom.

How did you decide to become an actress?

It was my childhood dream. As a kid, I found a small photo of Marilyn Monroe and just fell in love. It was as if I recognized something in her. I still keep this photo and it was she who made me start dreaming of becoming an actress. Of course, my parents and many more told me that it was impossible and that it would never happen. But I believed in my dream and told myself "I want to try." So I didn't believe them, but I believed in myself. I said to myself, "If there are people who have succeeded, then so can I.".

Your career begins in theatre. How did you decide to start filming?

When you are an actor, you don't always "decide". You just accept the roles they offer you. After a while, sometimes you can say, "I don't want to play this role." But it's very difficult to find a job, so you can't always pick roles. Theatre is special to me because I have a Marilyn Monroe monologue that I wrote, played, and directed.

Is there a role that you categorically refused?

Yes. It was a police television series. In Italy, there is police which is involved in financial crimes. Both poor and rich people are scared of this police. And I said, "I don't want to play such a role, I don't think people will like it."

What emotions do cinema and theatre bring to you?

It depends on the character. Sometimes it can be really boring to play a role. Other times it can be amazing. When you have an interesting role and play it well, when you get home then you feel satisfied. But when I have to play a person who is depressed and sad, I always think "Oh my God, I have to stress myself and destroy my inner peace" and I don't like it. But it's great when you're working on a movie that will inspire people. Finally, you understand that it was definitely worth destroying your inner peace.

What is your favourite role?

The most beautiful role for me is that of Marilyn Monroe in the monologue I wrote myself. I used the things Marilyn said about herself in order to create it. It was a way to show the depths of the soul of this gentle being, and the monologue is really special to me.

What challenges have you faced in your career?

I am a free woman and an activist and these things are not always well accepted by the system. I don't like going to parties and places like that. The challenge was to leave this side of your career, because in this profession you need to know people and have a lot of contacts.

What do you think about CineLibri? Do you like the concept of the festival?

Oh yes, I love the idea. The level of the films is very high, they are so beautiful and well done. I like the organization and I am very happy to be able to reach such wonderful people. In addition, it is a real honour for me to be part of the festival as a jury member.

Is this your first time in Bulgaria?

No, I've been here many times. I even worked in Bulgaria back in 2001. I starred in an Italian series, together with Stefan Danailov and many other amazing actors. But the last time I visited Bulgaria was in 2009, so it was time to go back.

Outside of acting, what do you like to do?

Activism. This is what I do most of the time. I also like to travel, but I am very busy and rarely have time for vacation. Rather, I'm traveling to get something done for work. Besides, I just love to relax. I haven't rested for years ...

What is your advice to the young actors? What does it take to become a successful actor like you?

Don't be afraid to dream, imagine yourself playing great roles. Because everything you imagine and want strongly is more likely to happen. You also need to learn a lot. It is important.