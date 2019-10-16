Bulgaria and Cambodia May Activate their Relations
Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen is on a visit to Bulgaria. Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov discussed with the guest the possibilities for activating bilateral economic ties and promoting contacts between the businesses of the two countries, as well as developing bilateral investment activities. The Bulgarian side stated its readiness for joint actions in the fields of regional development and public works, environmental protection, training of energy specialists, BNR reported.
