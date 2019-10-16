PM Borissov Met with the CEO of Deutsche Welle

The media environment, the positive tendencies in the economic development of Bulgaria and the attraction of a large strategic investor from Germany. These were some of the topics that Prime Minister Boyko Borissov discussed with Deutsche Welle CEO Peter Limbourg.

"We discussed the activities of the media in Bulgaria. I firmly stated that the Bulgarian government is not involved in the work of the media. I introduced him to the positive development of the Bulgarian economy - record low unemployment, record high exports, GDP growth by 3.5%. I presented him to many German factories in the country and told him about the negotiations we are having on attracting a large strategic investor from Germany, " Borissov explained.

Before that, Peter Limbourg gave a lecture to students at the Faculty of Journalism and Mass Communication at St. Kliment Ohridski Sofia University.