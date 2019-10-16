President Rumen Radev: Bulgaria Mustn't Be Generalised as a Racist State
We must not allow а generalisation of Bulgaria as a racist state, President Rumen Radev told reporters, referring to the allegations of racism directed at the state, following the football game between the national teams of Bulgaria and England, Focus News Agency reported.
"It is extremely unpleasant that Bulgaria, which saved 50,000 Jews, which did not allow any of them to be sent to death camps during Europe's worst times, should be personified by racism. We must not allow this problem to get generalised. The state needs to implement draconian measures against football hooliganism. Unless politicians stop being tempted to use football fan groups in protests and counter-protests, such incidents will continue to happen," the head of state said.
