20 Ancient Coffins Found in Egypt

Society » ARCHAEOLOGY | October 16, 2019, Wednesday // 13:32| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: 20 Ancient Coffins Found in Egypt

The Egyptian Ministry of Cultural Affairs has announced that archaeologists have encountered at least 20 ancient wooden coffins in Assasif district on the west bank of the Nile River in Luxor, Egypt, the Associated Press reported.
The coffins were discovered in the Assasif necropolis. It includes graves from the Middle, New Kingdom of Egypt and from 1994 to 332 BC.
The ministry said the findings were among the largest and most significant in recent years.

Tags: Egypt, luxor, Assasif, coffin
