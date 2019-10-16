The Embassy of Spain in Bulgaria and the Instituto Cervantes- Sofía with a Unique Concert of Rosario Montoya

The Embassy of Spain in Bulgaria and the Instituto Cervantes- Sofía, will hold a concert of the flamenco pianist Rosario Montoya, which will take place on Saturday, October 19 at 7:30 p.m. in the Municipal Art Gallery of Sofia (1 General Gurko str.).

Highly renowned in the flamenco scene and with extraordinary style, she will present in Sofia her new project “Passion for you”, accompanied by Manuel Zarzana (singing) and Samuel Cortés (violin).

The show is part of the “Cameralia” festival program

Tickets can be purchased at the box office “Bulgaria” Hall and in ticketsbg and in the Municipal Art Gallery of Sofia on the day of the concert.

Additional information can be found on Facebook Cameralia and Instituto Cervantes.

