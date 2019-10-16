Ankara: Turkey Will Continue its Offensive in Syria with or without World's Support

Turkey pledges to continue its offensive in Syria and condemn the "dirty deal" between President Bashar al-Assad's regime and Kurdish forces following the withdrawal of US forces from Northern Syria, Prof. Fahrettin Altun, Director of Communications at the Turkish presidency, said.

"Turkey will continue to combat all terrorist groups, including Daesh, whether or not the world agrees to support our efforts." he said.

For his part, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has indicated his intention to withdraw troops from northern Syria after the end of the anti-terrorist operation in the region. Russian Special Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentiev told reporters.

“We didn’t agree with the Turks any questions about their presence in Syria and we don’t approve of their actions,” he said.

Lavrentiev also reported that Erdogan has warned everyone that he will carry out the “Peace Spring” operation, and that the purpose of the operation is to fight terrorist groups. Accordingly, once he accomplishes this task, Turkish troops will be withdrawn from northern Syria. The Russian Special Envoy for Syria added that it could not be predicted when this could happen.

The Special Representative recalled Russia's position that only Syrian troops should be on the Syrian border with Turkey, which would be the best guarantee of protection against terrorist attacks stemming from Syria against Turkey, BGNES reported.