A Helicopter Crashed in Afghanistan, Leaving 7 Dead

Society » INCIDENTS | October 16, 2019, Wednesday // 11:42| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: A Helicopter Crashed in Afghanistan, Leaving 7 Dead www.pixabay.com

At least seven servicemеn in Afghanistan have been killed after the helicopter they were traveling with crashed, AFP reported.

According to the Afghan Ministry of Defense, the air force's MI-17 helicopter crashed due to "technical faults".

“All the seven crew members including four pilots were martyred in the incident,” the ministry said in a statement.

The helicopter was on its way to a training mission, traveling from an army base near the capital of Mazar-i-Sharif province, when it crashed on the outskirts of the city, officials said.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: helicopter, Afghanistan, military
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria