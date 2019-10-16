A Helicopter Crashed in Afghanistan, Leaving 7 Dead
At least seven servicemеn in Afghanistan have been killed after the helicopter they were traveling with crashed, AFP reported.
According to the Afghan Ministry of Defense, the air force's MI-17 helicopter crashed due to "technical faults".
“All the seven crew members including four pilots were martyred in the incident,” the ministry said in a statement.
The helicopter was on its way to a training mission, traveling from an army base near the capital of Mazar-i-Sharif province, when it crashed on the outskirts of the city, officials said.
