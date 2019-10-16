Vladimir Putin Invited Erdogan to Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin invited Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Russia during a telephone conversation, the Kremlin's press service reported, quoted by RIA Novosti.

"Putin invited Erdogan to a working visit to Russia in the coming days. The invitation was accepted," the statement said.

The telephone conversation was initiated by the Turkish side on the evening of 15 October.

