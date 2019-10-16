4.8 Magnitude Earthquake Was Registered in California
Society » ENVIRONMENT | October 16, 2019, Wednesday
An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 was recorded in California, United States. According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the quake occurred on Tuesday at 19:42 GMT, at a depth of 9.7 kilometres.
According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.6 secondary earthquake hit the area less than 15 minutes after the incident.
The residents in California experienced series of earthquakes throughout the whole state, but the strongest earthquake was recorded approximately 10 miles from the town of Tres Pinos.
