No Breakthrough in EU-UK Brexit Negotiations - Talks Continue Today

World » EU | October 16, 2019, Wednesday // 11:26| Views: | Comments: 0
Negotiations between the European Union and the UK on Brexit continued throughout the night, but no breakthrough was achieved. The two sides will seek a compromise today, ahead of the EU summit tomorrow and for the second time, the AP reported.

"The discussions continued until late in the the night and will continue today," said a European representative, who requested anonymity.

The two sides hope that a divorce agreement can be reached in the coming hours after more than three years of false starts and sudden turnovers, the AP notes.

EU leaders gather tomorrow - just two weeks before the UK's planned exit from the union on October 31st.

