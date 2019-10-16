No Breakthrough in EU-UK Brexit Negotiations - Talks Continue Today
Negotiations between the European Union and the UK on Brexit continued throughout the night, but no breakthrough was achieved. The two sides will seek a compromise today, ahead of the EU summit tomorrow and for the second time, the AP reported.
"The discussions continued until late in the the night and will continue today," said a European representative, who requested anonymity.
The two sides hope that a divorce agreement can be reached in the coming hours after more than three years of false starts and sudden turnovers, the AP notes.
EU leaders gather tomorrow - just two weeks before the UK's planned exit from the union on October 31st.
- » The EU Gives "Green Light" to Intensive Brexit Talks
- » The European Commission Launches Infringement Proceedings against Bulgaria and Portugal
- » Greece with the Highest Number of Unemployed Graduates in the EU
- » Bulgaria, Greece and Cyprus Want More Solidarity and EU Funds in order to Handle the Migrant Pressure
- » Mike Pompeo: We Want Stability in the Balkans, It is a Region "Full of Challenges"
- » EU Foreign Minister-Designate: Europe Must Act United