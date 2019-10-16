Swiss Airline Grounded 29 Airbus Aircraft due to Technical Problems

Swiss Airline Grounded 29 Airbus Aircraft due to Technical Problems

Swiss International Air Lines stopped the flights of 29 Airbus A220 aircraft due to engine problems. This was reported by NOVA.

The reason for the decision was the incident on Tuesday of a flight by the company from London to Geneva, which was redirected to Paris due to technical problems.

The 29 aircraft come from the Canadian company Bombardier, which has sold its medium-range jets to Airbus, which is why the C series of planes is also called A220, Swissinfo reported.

The company will contact the affected passengers who will be rebooked on the best possible alternative at the airline’s expense.

