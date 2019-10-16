Parliament Officially Goes into Election Vacations Until October 25 Inclusive
Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Parliament officially goes on election vacation from today until October 25 inclusive.
During this time, only the standing parliamentary committees will meet, and only the transport costs associated with their participation will be credited to the deputies.
The first regular session of the National Assembly following the local vote will be held on 31 October.
- » We are Celebrating the Feast of Aviation and the Bulgarian Air Force
- » After the Security Council: Bulgaria Urges Turkey to Suspend Military Operation in Syria
- » The Security Council will Meet Today Due to the Situation in Syria
- » 40% of the Roads in Bulgaria are in Poor Condition
- » Rosen Plevneliev: Northern Macedonia MUST Be in the EU, Macron is Wrong
- » Bulgaria to Propose EU Assistance to Refugees in Jordan