Bulgaria: Parliament Officially Goes into Election Vacations Until October 25 Inclusive

Parliament officially goes on election vacation from today until October 25 inclusive.

During this time, only the standing parliamentary committees will meet, and only the transport costs associated with their participation will be credited to the deputies.

The first regular session of the National Assembly following the local vote will be held on 31 October.

