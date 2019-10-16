We are Celebrating the Feast of Aviation and the Bulgarian Air Force

October 16, 2019
Today Bulgaria is celebrating the feast of aviation and the Bulgarian Air Force.

On October 16, 1912, pilot Radul Milkov and observer Prodan Tarakchiev made the world's first combat flight by bombing the Edirne Fortress from the air.

During the Balkan War, it was considered unacceptable throughout Europe. The flight of the Bulgarians changed this view and opened a new page in the history of world aviation.

On the occasion of the anniversary, the Krumovo Aviation Museum announces an open day and visitors will be able to view the permanent exhibitions and enter the cabins of MiG-21 and Mi-24 helicopters.

