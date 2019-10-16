Warm Weather Today, Temperatures of 22C to 27C

Bulgaria: Warm Weather Today, Temperatures of 22C to 27C

It will be warm today with maximum temperatures between 22C and 27C, in Sofia – about 25C, meteorologist Hristo Hristov of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told Focus News Agency.

It will be sunny again and calm. Low clouds or fog expected in many places in eastern Bulgaria before noon.

 

