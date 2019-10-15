After the Security Council: Bulgaria Urges Turkey to Suspend Military Operation in Syria



Bulgaria urges Turkey to suspend military operation in northern Syria because the risk of a humanitarian crisis is very high.

This was made clear after the Security Council held today at the Council of Ministers, which discussed the sharpening of the situation in Syria.

After the end of the Security Council, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov and Deputy Prime Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva informed President Rumen Radev about the results of today's meeting.

Prime Minister Boyko Borissov is adamant that Turkey's military operation in Syria should stop because the risk of a humanitarian crisis is very high.

"If a humanitarian crisis arises, it means an increase in the migrant wave, only diplomacy can resolve this conflict."

The measures already outlined at our border are working perfectly and there is no change in the situation since the start of the conflict between Turkey and Syria, he said.

"There is no change from what it was last week or the week before. Zero migrants on the border with Turkey, more pressure from Greece, but we have taken more measures and everything is under control.''

Regarding the imposition of sanctions on Turkey, Borissov said that our country would suffer billions of levs from the imposition of such. Therefore, he hopes diplomacy will work out.

Borissov was also asked for a statement by Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, who thanked Borissov from Azerbaijan for saying that "Bulgaria supports Turkey's military operation". Borissov denied having made such statements.

"I have never supported the operation, but I have supported the agreement between Bulgaria and Turkey and that Turkey respects it - clearly and accurately."

The Prime Minister also recalled:

"Let's not forget that Turkey is a member of NATO and may request the activation of Article 5, which relates to collective defense. Then it will become interesting. Over 700 attacks, say Turkish officials say they have Kurds and Syrians. That's right, isn't it, I don't want to know or I'm interested, but they're already officially talking about Article 5. "

The prime minister also urges Brussels to comply with the agreement with Turkey. The foreign and interior ministers of Bulgaria and Turkey are in daily contact, the PM said.

Within the Consultative and Coordinating Body of the Council of Ministers, the situation in Northern Syria and related regional and international security processes were discussed.

Deputy Prime Ministers Ekaterina Zaharieva and Krasimir Karakachanov, the Interior Minister, heads of special services and advisers to the President have traditionally participated in the work of the Council.

At its meetings, the Security Council analyzes and draws conclusions based on current information on national security risks, taking into account data from special services.

The Council may, where necessary, plan specific measures to counteract threats to national security.

Just days ago after a visit to Jordan to discuss the situation in the Middle East, Prime Minister Borissov noted:

"The war in Syria, the war in Libya - you have to know that the situation there is simply extremely complicated and we have to be very prepared. "

Also Sunday, Deputy Prime Minister Krasimir Karakachanov said there were no refugee pressures along Bulgarian borders at this stage, but the army was ready to respond as needed.

Karakachanov supports the Prime Minister's view that diplomatic means should be handled against Turkey:

During his conversation with the Prime Minister, President Rumen Radev demanded that the government raise the issue of adopting a plan of action in case of migratory pressure at a meeting of the Council of the European Union.