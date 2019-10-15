What Are We Breathing? 3 Bulgarian Cities with Dirty Air

Society » ENVIRONMENT | October 15, 2019, Tuesday // 20:49| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: What Are We Breathing? 3 Bulgarian Cities with Dirty Air

The data is from the Air Purity Index, quoted by NOVA TV. 


Dust above the norm in three Bulgarian cities was registered this morning. The concentration of fine dust particles was slightly above the daily average in Vidin, Plovdiv and Rousse.

The data is from the European Commission's real-time air cleanliness index. The buildup of pollution is due in part to the relatively quiet and warm weather this week.


Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: pollution, dirty air, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria