What Are We Breathing? 3 Bulgarian Cities with Dirty Air
Society » ENVIRONMENT | October 15, 2019, Tuesday // 20:49| Views: | Comments: 0
Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The data is from the European Commission's real-time air cleanliness index. The buildup of pollution is due in part to the relatively quiet and warm weather this week.
The data is from the Air Purity Index, quoted by NOVA TV.
Dust above the norm in three Bulgarian cities was registered this morning. The concentration of fine dust particles was slightly above the daily average in Vidin, Plovdiv and Rousse.
The data is from the European Commission's real-time air cleanliness index. The buildup of pollution is due in part to the relatively quiet and warm weather this week.
- » 5.2 Magnitude Earthquake Struck South Sumatra
- » A Municipality in Denmark with an Ambitious Program For Reducing Emissions
- » Mostly Sunny Today, with Temperatures From 23C to 28C
- » Mostly Sunny Today, with Temperatures From 23C to 28C
- » California Bans Leather and Fur Products
- » Experts from more than 10 Countries Discussed the Prevention of Forest Fires at a Two-Day Conference in Sofia