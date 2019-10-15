Bulgaria Faces a Serious Penalty by UEFA

The Bulgarian government on October 15 demanded the resignation of the President of the Bulgarian Football Union Borislav Mihailov. This happened hours after the Bulgaria-England football match, which was halted twice because of racist chantings at Vasil Levski Stadium last night. The Bulgarian national team lost 0:6. The match was part of the qualifications for the 2020 European Championship.

By 1 o'clock last night, a total of 10 people - foreign and Bulgarian nationals - were arrested. Nine fans from both teams were returned from the stadium entrances for alcohol use. Of the 10 detainees, 6 were detrained for not having identity documents with them, 3 for hooliganism, and one for refusing to comply with a police order.

The match has come under the sign of racist scandals, with Bulgaria facing a serious penalty by UEFA.