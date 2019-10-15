India: Newborn Survives after it Was Buried Alive in a Clay Pot for Three Days

A couple rescued a baby in India, buried alive in a clay pot, according to BGNES. The spouses came to the cemetery to bury their daughter, who was stillborn.

The workers which were digging the grave have encountered a clay pot at a depth of about a meter. There was a baby inside the pot who showed signs of life.

Hitesh Kumar immediately called an ambulance and tried to feed the girl with milk by making a cotton pacifier.

The child was taken to a regional hospital. Subsequently, the baby’s condition improved.

Doctors treated the newborn - who weighed 1.1 kilograms - for a lung infection and said she had probably been in the shallow grave for two days, according to ABC, Mirror reported.