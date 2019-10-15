Ekaterina Zaharieva: The Communication Channels between EU and Turkey Must Be Kept Open

A Bulgarian delegation headed by this country’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Ekaterina Zaharieva participated actively at the sitting of the Foreign Affairs Council held in Luxembourg. The first diplomats of the EU member states discussed the situation in Syria together with the Special Envoy of the United Nations Secretary General for Syria Geir Pedersen, BNR reported.

The participants agreed that the only possible solution to the Syrian crisis is to continue the political process under the auspices of the United Nations. In this context the sitting condemned Turkey’s military operation in Northeast Syria and called on Ankara to seek solutions to its security concerns through peaceful means. Being a representative of a country with an over 300 kilometer long border with Turkey, Bulgaria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Zaharieva emphasized the importance of keeping the communications channels with Ankara open.

We believe that it is important to continue fulfilling the EU-Turkey migrant agreement. Minister Zaharieva further said.

