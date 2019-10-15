Heavy Traffic at Kapitan Andreevo and Lesovo Border Checkpoints

Society | October 15, 2019, Tuesday // 16:13| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Heavy Traffic at Kapitan Andreevo and Lesovo Border Checkpoints www.pixabay.com

At the Turkish border at Kapitan Andreevo and Lesovo checkpoints, there is heavy traffic of trucks exiting the country, the press office of the Border Police said at 01:00 pm.

At the border with the Republic of Northern Macedonia at Zlatarevo checkpoint, traffic is tied up due to repair and construction works. At other border checkpoints, traffic is normal.

Tags: border checkpoint, Kapitan Andreevo, Lesovo, trucks, traffic
