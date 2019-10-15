Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet's Daughter to Play the Catwoman in a New Batman Movie

The daughter of Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet - Zoë Kravitz, will play the Catwoman in a new Batman movie, according to world media.

The 30-year-old actress star of the TV series “Big Little Lies" will star with Robert Pattison, who will play the lead role, "The Guardian" informed. The production director is Matt Reeves ("Planet of the Apes" and "Monster"), which gives a "more earthly" perspective to the character.

Another actor whose involvement has been confirmed so far is Geoffrey Rush, who will be in the role of Commissioner Gordon.

According to Guardian sources, the work on the new Batman movie will begin by the end of 2019 or early 2020.