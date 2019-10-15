Interview: Can the Pressure of the International Community Affect Erdogan?

Interview with Snezhana Ivanova with Tihomir Stoychev and Georgi Dimov in '12 +3 ' on Horizon.



"Turkey has not stopped looking at Bulgaria as part of its vilayets. We need to read Turkey's new national doctrine, embodied in Davutoglu's book."



This was said in the 12 + 3 show on Horizon by security expert and NBU teacher Tihomir Stoychev. According to him, the Bulgarian policy towards Ankara has been inconsistent since the years of socialism. On the insistence of Prime Minister Boyko Borissov Turkey to suspend his operation in Syria, he commented:

"It's great that he does that, but I still say the word 'inconsistency.' We have opened virtually all opportunities for Turkish business and Turkish capital to enter Bulgaria. Of course, capital inflows have an impact. Turkey has always been jealous of its instruments - both of Islam and of people with Turkish ethnic consciousness. "

Concerning threats to our country from the Syrian operation, the expert commented:

"Bulgaria does not currently have sufficient resources to guarantee its own, regional and global security. The only thing we can do is to strengthen our own capacities, however, at the expense of joining different unions, to review the interstate treaties that we have had at different times in history, and to update some of our positions - politically diplomatically, as well as the resources of the Special Services. "

Bulgaria is currently present in Turkey "diplomatically and with all our resources. We must activate them".

Former Consul General of Bulgaria in Edirne Georgy Dimov said on Horizon 12: 3:

"The US imposed sanctions on two more Turkish ministries and three ministers - in the fields of defense, interior, energy. Erdogan's visit on 13 November is also under question.

"It is also interesting that China has been formally included in the evaluations on the topic. The position expressed by a spokesman for their foreign ministry - Turkey - to immediately cease its operation and get back on the right path. "

In Turkey itself, the situation "is not good economically, politically and socially, and there is a militaristic situation at the moment." More than 120 opponents of the operation have been detained, aiming to seize 4 key Syrian cities before sitting down at the talks.

"I expect that the pressure from the international community will increase more and more. Given the poor Turkish economy, this alone can affect Ankara and Erdogan personally. "

Dimov cited data that a military operation in Syria would cost Ankara a minimum of $ 100 billion. The country's external debt is also close to $ 800 billion.